Showtime will air a 90-minute feature documentary on the making of The Weeknd’s 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance later this year.

Deadline reports that The Show, which is produced by Pepsi’s in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures, is directed by Nadia Hallgren, who helmed the Michelle Obama Netflix documentary Becoming. The documentary promises to take a look into the months of work that went into the show, which saw the Weeknd perform songs from his early career all the way up to After Hours highlights.

"This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black executive producer of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story," said Nadia Hallgren. “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

Besides the Weeknd, the documentary will also feature XO’s creative director La Mar Taylor, creative set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Lila Nikole, set builder Bruce Rodgers, producer Dionne Harmon, and choreographer Charm La’Donna. No release date has been set for the film.

Watch the teaser trailer for the documentary above.