At the Super Bowl LV halftime show, The Weeknd finally got to perform inside the fictional city that he’s been conjuring for the last decade.

Abel appeared out of a glittering hallway that appeared and disappeared as needed, to a Philip K. Dick dream backdrop that was all neon and sleaze. In spite of the lonely and disaffected nature of his biggest hits, The Weeknd was far from alone in his future city. He was backed by an army of android singers and musicians, nested in the skyline. He ran back into his golden hallway and shouted down the barrel of a camera and then jumped down to the field to dance with a marching band of clones.

As Twitter is wont to do, they had thoughts about the impressive concert for a year almost entirely without live music.

