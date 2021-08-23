Saweetie fans can now pair their curated McDonald’s dining experience with pieces from a newly unveiled merch collection.

The pieces will be available for a limited time starting Monday, with prices starting at $18. Featured are hoodies, a crewneck, a pair of t-shirt designs, a fanny pack, joggers, shorts, a trucker hat, and more.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” Saweetie said in a press release. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love, like my favorites: the Saweetie ’N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

See more from the collection below. A special site has also been launched, serving as the lone space for collecting pieces from the collection. Find that here.

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

Image via McDonald’s x Saweetie

The cause for this collection, of course, is the recently launched Saweetie Meal. The artist-crafted meal is available at McDonald’s locations nationwide through Sept. 5 and includes a Big Mac, a four-piece McNuggets box, medium fries, medium Sprite, and a double-dose of sauce in the form of Tangy BBQ and the temporarily renamed Saweetie ‘N Sour.

As the recent Complex cover star explained in July when announcing the meal, she has a longstanding history with the fast food establishment, complete with memories of frequenting its menu as a child and during her college days.

“Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order,” Saweetie said at the time.

Since revealing the meal collab to fans, Saweetie has turned in a number of collaborations, including the video for Kendra Jae’s “Seesaw” and the new Joel Corry and Jax Jones track “Out Out” with Charli XCX.