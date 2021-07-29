McDonald’s has tapped Saweetie to be the face of its next celebrity meal. The Saweetie Meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Customers can mix and match their sauces and combos the same way Saweetie does.

Similar to what the fast-food chain did with Travis Scott, The Saweetie Meal is meant to mirror the rapper’s go-to order when going to McDonald’s. When speaking on the partnership, Saweetie explained that her meal reflects her different moods.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said in a statement. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

The Saweetie meal will be available in August.