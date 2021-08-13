For their new track “Out Out,” Joel Corry and Jax Jones tapped Charli XCX and Saweetie, leading to a spectacular combination of all four unique skillsets.

“Out Out”—which comes with a lyric video—is made for the streets, with every artist tapping into sounds that complement each other. Despite the song lacking any real core rap elements, Saweetie is still able to flow over the EDM beat while everyone else finds their spaces to fill as well.

“I’m buzzing to collaborate with my bro Jax Jones and the amazing Charli XCX and Saweetie,” Joel Corry said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of Stromae’s classic ‘Alors on Danse’ and wanted to put a fun spin on it for summer 2021. Now we can party again, I want everyone to let their hair down and go OUT OUT!”

Jax Jones mirrored Corry’s sentiments, saying he liked Joel’s energy after the first time they met.

“I met Joel a few years ago and love his energy, focus and ambition, so a collaboration felt natural,” he said. “‘OUT OUT’ feels like a proper party starter and is the perfect blend of our different sounds. I’m a big fan of Charli and Saweetie, having them on the song makes it feel like a moment with real synergy—at just the right time. I can’t wait to see this record drop and watch the reaction on the dance floor.”

Saweetie is joining the bunch fresh off launching her own meal with McDonald’s and landing a Complex cover story. In the feature, the West Coast rapper spoke about being able to recharge and get back to loving writing music again during quarantine.

“When I began to be overworked, my spirit of creativity died, but now I feel like, in quarantine, I was able to recharge,” she says. “Now I’m passionate, and I feel like I have a clear vision of what I want to do.”

Listen to Saweetie cruise with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, and Charli XCX on the new song “Out Out” up top via lyric video or below through Spotify.