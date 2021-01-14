If you grew up in the '90s or 2000s, chances are you have a soft spot for Pokémon. You collected the trading cards. You played Pokémon Red and Pokemon Snap for hours on your Gameboy Color and Nintendo 64. You collected the trading cards (and hopefully kept that holographic Charizard in pristine condition). You watched the television show when you got home from school. However you chose to consume it, the pop culture phenomenon of Pokémon was truly something else.

Pokèmon ia a nostalgic relic of our childhood. And if there is one thing that we love, it's a heavy dose of nostalgia. Ash Ketchum and friends have made a comeback in recent years, thanks in part to the launch of Pokémon Go back in 2016. These days, the Pokémon trading card market has also exploded again with some original cards from the '90s being auctioned off for hundeds of thousands of dollars.

We are here to talk about the clothes though. Far removed are the days when the only options to show your love for Pokémon were relegated to the racks of Spencer's or Hot Topic. Plenty of reputable brands from Bape to Fragment have officially collaborated with Pokémon to give you some more stylish options. The most recent example is Gucci officially joining forces with Pokemon Go to make its hyped-up collab with The North Face available for users' virtual trainers. With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the other notable Pokémon streetwear collabs that have popped up as of late.

Check out the list below.