Gucci has announced a new wave of its Gucci Pins experience in celebration of the wildly successfully The North Face x Gucci collection.

On Monday, the Italy-based luxury house announced a new run of what they tout as "ephemeral stores" in five different locations across the U.S. and Canada, all inspired by the pins seen on digital maps. The stores will debut on Jan. 6 and feature pieces showcased in an immersive environment straight from the mind of creative director Alessandro Michele.

Those in Downtown Los Angeles and/or Brooklyn will be treated to two temporary stores featuring the collection. Meanwhile, areas within Gucci boutique shops in San Francisco, Chicago, and Holt Renfrew Toronto will be overhauled to serve as temporary installations.

The pin locations fittingly draw inspiration from the forces of nature, with one highlight including spotlights that recreate the experience of staring into a star-filled sky from inside of a tent.

Image courtesy of Gucci / Photographed in Chengdu, China

Visitors, by way of QR codes, are also gifted with nature sounds in 8D audio. Furthermore, each pin locale—through a unique collaboration with AR company Niantic—is also an official Gucci PokéStop. Adding to this facet of the space, Pokémon GO enthusiasts will have the option of cycling through a trio of digitally wearable collection pieces.

The North Face x Gucci collection will first launch in these pin locations from Jan. 6, followed by online and select Gucci store availability later this month. Below, get location info for the pin experiences:

Brooklyn

134 N 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

Downtown Los Angeles

2120 East 7th Place, Los Angeles, CA, 90021

San Francisco

240 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Chicago

900 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60611

Toronto (Holt Renfrew Centre)

50 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON, M4W 3L8