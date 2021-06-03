Patta and Sebago have joined forces to create a capsule showcasing their mutual goals for the SS21 collection.

The partnership is the latest in a growing list of collaborations after link ups with C.P. Company and Kappa, with this range featuring the Portland-based brand’s Ranger Boot and the Sebago Sailing Jacket that stay true to the label’s roots.

The Trans-Atlantic collaboration is akin to the journeys of many adventurous sailors who have ventured from the Americas to Europe, with pieces that are both weather-proof and street-ready in equal measure.

Handcrafted with a soft leather upper and premium stitching, the Ranger Boot features a thick rubber commando sole and a Vibram outsole is incorporated with a micro-cellular wedge. Dressed in orange or blue, the model is designed for comfort and durability.

Further highlights from the collection include a reinterpreted take on the original Sebago Sailing Jacket, arriving in a matching orange and blue colourway. Boasting a range of layers — a 92/8 blend of nylon and spandex, a polyester membrane and a breathable mesh — the jacket combines a for the outdoors with additional details, such as neoprene cuffs, underarm eyelets and a hood for practicality.

The full Patta x Sebago SS21 collection is set to drop on Saturday June 5 at 9am (GMT) and will be available from the Patta website. Get a closer look at the capsule below.