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Latest Stories

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Drake’s x Sebago Reunite For Yacht-Approved Premium Footwear Capsule

Reinterpreted using hand-picked materials and Drake’s finishes.

Sanj Patel967 days ago
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C.P. Company Team Up With Sebago For Fifth 'Cinquanta' Capsule

Offerings include a reworked windbreaker jacket first introduced in the 1980s as well as the iconic Docksides shoe, available in matching colourways.

Sanj Patel1828 days ago
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Patta Take on Classic Sebago Silhouettes with Sailing-Inspired SS21 Release

Patta and Sebago have joined forces to create a capsule showcasing their mutual goals for a new Trans-Atlantic, sailing-inspired collaboration for SS21.

Sanj Patel1870 days ago
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Ronnie Fieg and Sebago Will Release Their Latest Footwear Collection Tomorrow

Ronnie Fieg and Sebago will drop a Fall 2015 footwear capsule, featuring three new colorways of the Poncho.

Joshua Espinoza3962 days ago
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Ronnie Fieg and Sebago Make Boat Shoes Cool Again

And these two models drop today.

Matt Welty4802 days ago
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Style

Linkin Park Launches Sebago Collaboration With Reed Space Event

The response is at a fever-pitch.

Matt Welty4929 days ago
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Linkin Park Teams Up with Sebago in Shocking Collaboration News

Jokes aside, it's for a good cause.

Matt Welty4930 days ago
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Ronnie Fieg for Sebago to Release Two Iroquois Lux Boots

An upscale take on utilitarian footwear.

Matt Welty4981 days ago
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