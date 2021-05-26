Continuing its penchant for football partnerships, Amsterdam imprint Patta have linked up with Italian sportswear label Kappa to serve up a new take on AC Milan’s legendary away shirt from Il Rossonerri’s ‘88-’89 Campaign.

A follow up from previous references to both Inter Milan and Napoli, the duo’s latest efforts reference AC Milan’s infamous 1988-89 away strip, which one the team its third European title, with AC Milan legends Filippo Galli and Paolo Virdi donning the new collection in the accompanying lookbook.

While the shirt is evidently the highlight of the co-branded capsule, the collaboration also includes socks and shorts, both of which carries Team Patta branding across the infamous striping and white silhouette.

The collection’s shorts create a sense of unity for brands, with a familiar Patta Football crest sitting above the knee alongside the iconic Kappa logo, respectively. In homage to Kappa’s humble beginnings, the collection is rounded off with a pair of socks that feature matching a red and blue banner and the logos of both brands above the ankle.

The Patta x Kappa football capsule is available now from patta.nl, the Patta mobile app as well as in Patta Milano, Patta London & Patta Amsterdam. Take in the collection below.