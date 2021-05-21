C.P. Company continues its 50th anniversary celebrations by linking with Patta for its third chapter titled “Cinquanta”.

Back in 2019, the two brands first joined forces to fuse C.P. Company expertise on garment dyeing and technical fabrics with Patta’s continuous exploration of culture and streetwear, with the collaboration resulting in a full-look collection where form follows function.

This time around, the two kindred spirits combine to rework Patta’s iconic tracksuit. Taking the pocket from CP Company’s Signature Mille Goggle Jacket, the pair have created a brand-new capsule which marries the timeless Patta silhouette with the features that made C.P. Company an industry staple with sportswear.

Throughout the process, Patta and C.P. Company were searching for something new that enriched both entities and elevated existing garments and accessories. The alliance has come together again to celebrate 50 years of C.P. Company forward thinking design ethos that has cemented their places as “the father of all sportswear”.

Patta and C.P. Company both come from a similar background of musical influence. Founders Edson Sabajo and Guillaume ‘Gee’ Schmidt coming from a DJ and MC-ing background before establishing their brand 16 years ago, while C.P. Company’s association with various music and counter-cultural movements continue to have an enduring impact today.

To celebrate their shared musical heritage, Amsterdam-based music collective OWN has released the music video for “Wonder / Wander” directed by Mees Peijnenburg with appearances from Tirino Yspol and Zalé Ylola – with the collab collection featuring prominently in the new visuals.

The Patta x C.P. Company “Cinquanta” collection is available to purchase now from the brand’s website – get a closer look at the range below.