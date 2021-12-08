Following its most recent collaborations with Kappa and Harrods, Palace has returned to unveil its Holiday 2021 collection, which features a diverse range of reinterpreted staples, alongside two collaborative releases.

Previewed with a clean, minimalist lookbook — shot by Will Scarborough — the streetwear imprint has offered an eclectic mix of wears that highlight both its signature styling and eccentric outlook.

Moving into a new season, Palace’s Holiday 2021 outerwear incorporates a range of cold-weather apparel such as furry track jackets, puffers, and parkas. Additionally, the collection sees a slew of denim jackets elevated with fleece details, while GORE-TEX jackets are offered in a range of colourways and camouflage finishes.

This season’s collaborations see Palace partner with celebrated graffiti artist Zomby and Tricker’s for the first time. The Zomby collaboration comprises a selection of denim, T-shirts, and football shirts, all of which have been doused with the artists’ designs. Artwork from Zomby is also previewed on a vintage leather jacket that has been made in partnership with Avirex, while two of Palace’s brogue silhouettes arrive courtesy of Tricker’s.

Meanwhile, other stand-out items include a patchwork checked button-down — which arrives in two iterations— and a shirt with a contrasting corduroy collar. The London imprint once again introduces playful and tongue-in-cheek graphics across its T-shirts and long sleeve tops, such as a crucified snake, a “Palace Wicked” dance print, a genie’s lamp, and reimagined spins on its signature Triferg logo.

This season’s trousers have been designed to complement a number of outerwear pieces to create full tracksuits. Expect to find a Pertex Puffa Top and matching Trousers, furry trousers, and waffle tracksuit bottoms.

Palace’s Holiday 2021 headwear selection features modified takes on its various logos, with classic “P” caps and Triferg pieces, arriving alongside running caps and beanies. Notable styles continue the vintage-outdoors inspiration with an all-over “Scenery” print, while others have been dressed with a “Love Palace” tag or varsity-style branding. Palace also turns its focus to utility-wear this season, with a backpack, holdall, shotter bag, and waist bag all served in hard-wearing Cordura in a colour palette of either black or green.

As for accessories, the brand has fully immersed itself into the Christmas spirit, with a number of heritage pieces transformed into baubles and decorations. The label has designed baubles of caps, sliders, and T-shirts, as well as phone and Triferg decorations. Finally, the Holiday 2021 collection is rounded out with a beer glass, wallet, and chain, and dog collars and leads.

Palace’s Holiday 2021 Week 1 Drop is set for in-store and online releases starting December 10, on the brand’s official webstore, and in Japan on December 11, on the Palace Japan webstore and on the official “Palace_Skateboards” WeChat store.