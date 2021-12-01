Palace has introduced its latest collaboration, linking up with Turin-based sportswear brand Kappa for a capsule that blends timeless Italian street style with nineties British football culture.

To mark the pair’s debut collaboration, Palace’s team headed down to Turin to explore Kappa’s extensive archives to draw inspiration from its array of iconic vintage sportswear. Amongst the tracksuits and sponsored football kits—as well as iconic pieces that had been donned by Britpop stars, the Palace design team took note of garments and vintage design aspects that they saw to be the very definition of ‘90s streetwear.

Notable pieces from the debut collaboration include a crinkle-effect long jacket in technical nylon, which features the “Maxi Kappa” logo on the shoulders and Palace’s reworked “banda” on the sleeve, while a reinterpreted polytricot tracksuit also appears with playful a co-branded logo.

Elsewhere, the football inspiration continues across a selection of blue, yellow, pink, and black raglan-sleeve T-shirts, while a boot bag houses a rubber iteration of the dual-branded logo.