Fresh from its British football culture-inspired collaboration with Kappa, Palace has recently unveiled details of its upcoming collaboration and pop-up with iconic London department store Harrods.

Founded as a grocery store in 1849, Harrods is best known for offering some of the world’s most luxurious shopping facilities as well as providing unique and sought-after gifting and apparel curations. Now, the Knightsbridge store has teamed up with Palace to create a selection of co-branded apparel and accessories, each of which features neat co-branding and design inspiration pulled from the store’s aesthetics.

The collection itself features oversized varsity jackets and beanies as well as hoodies and Christmas hampers, all of which will be available from Harrods as the London skate brand hosts a takeover within the five-acre store.

“Palace Harrods” is set to drop exclusively at Harrods from December 10-12, and on the Harrods webstore until December 17 unless sold out prior.