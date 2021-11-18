October’s Very Own and the Toronto Raptors are gearing up to drop some dino-mite.

On Thursday, the Drake-founded imprint and Canadian basketball team unveiled a co-branded collection made in partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, featuring elements of the famed 1993 film, Jurassic Park. The fall/winter 2021 capsule centers on a limited-edition, hand-crafted leather varsity jacket created by Jeff Hamilton, known for his iconic NBA championship jackets. The joint features the OVO, Raptors, and Jurassic Park logos, as well as a red-and-black Toronto skyline and the city’s ‘416’ area code on the collar.

OVO also released the campaign video for the collection, starring Raptors rookie and Rexdale legend Dalano Banton. In the clip, the Canadian point guard rocks the hoodie from the capsule, which dons the OVO owl with Raptor claws digging into it.

The new collection also includes T-shirts, a long-sleeve tee, a crewneck, and sweatpants.

Over the summer, Drake invited Banton, along with fellow rookie Scottie Barnes, to his house in order to give them a proper welcome to the Raptors.

“He talked to us about longevity,” Banton told us of Drake’s advice to them. “You know, live in the moment, obviously, soak it up and be grateful for what you’ve accomplished, but also kinda worry about longevity and continuing to grind. He’s a guy that’s never satisfied regardless of how many hit songs he drops, so he was just preaching about never being satisfied. And said if I ever need anything, to hit him up.”

He added: “Meeting people from Toronto who’ve reached the top of the top, it’s just great for me, for them, and the whole city. People need [examples of] guys that are doing what’s right for themselves. He’s rapping and I’m playing basketball. I feel like just being able to show for Toronto, just us taking a picture together, it goes a long way for other kids. They’re from Toronto, so it feels like they can do it too.”

The OVO x Toronto Raptors x Jurassic Park collection will be available Friday worldwide at OVO stores, as well as online at OVO’s official website and the Real Sports store. You can peep some shots of the items below.

