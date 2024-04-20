Rihanna Reflects on Past Revealing Outfits, Says They Give Her the ‘Ick’ Now: ‘I Really Did That?’

Rihanna can’t believe some of the looks she pulled off back in the day.

The singer, 36, arrived at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party in London on Wednesday and shared a surprising revelation about her past on the red carpet.

Long before launching her own clothing companies, Rihanna’s music career has been synonymous with fashion. From the extravagant to the provocative, it feels like RiRi has pulled off every look imaginable and has long been praised as a style icon. However, there’s certain fashion choices that even she wouldn’t make again.