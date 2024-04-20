Rihanna Reflects on Past Revealing Outfits, Says They Give Her the ‘Ick’ Now: ‘I Really Did That?’

Rihanna can’t believe some of the looks she pulled off back in the day.
The singer, 36, arrived at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party in London on Wednesday and shared a surprising revelation about her past on the red carpet.
Long before launching her own clothing companies, Rihanna’s music career has been synonymous with fashion. From the extravagant to the provocative, it feels like RiRi has pulled off every look imaginable and has long been praised as a style icon. However, there’s certain fashion choices that even she wouldn’t make again.
When asked about her “fashion ick,” the Unapologetic singer told British Vogue, “it’s gonna sound [hypocritical] because I did so much shit in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out. But now those are the things, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady— young, emphasis on young — it’s things that I feel like I would never do or I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”
On the other hand the mother of RZA and Riot, whom she shares with ASAP Rocky, told Complex that her favorite style era of her career has been her maternity era.
“That was a challenge and it was very fun to figure that out,” Rihanna said. “I feel like maternal fashion has always been presented in one way and I was a rebel at that. I wanted to have fun with my pregnancy.”
Rihanna was also asked about her highly-anticipated ninth studio album when speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, and whether or not she would include her sons in the project.
“I mean, it’s up to them. I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of,” said Rihanna. “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s going to use what because it’s so good.”
As for when the actual R9 album will drop, she merely said, “I wanna know too.”