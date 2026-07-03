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Toronto rapper Jelleestone in "Stay Cold" music video
Music

Jelleestone Drops New Single "Stay Cold" Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

The venerated Rexdale rapper returns with a new hard-hitting track produced by Noah "40" Shebib, Drake's right-hand man. He says there's much more on the way.

Alex Nino Gheciu1558 days ago
Album artwork for Moula 1st new album Michael.
Music

Moula 1st Unleashes Double Album 'Michael'

Moula 1st continues to prove his consistency and drive with his sixth album release, 'Michael.' Jam-packed with hard headbangers and hazy beats.

Emerson Pearson1672 days ago
Rexdale rapper Moula 1st drops "30-0"
Music

Rexdale's Moula 1st Drops New Video "30-0" and Announces Double Album

The Rexdale rapper returns with the video for "30-0," which sees him rap as his present and future, old self. He's gearing up to release a double album too.

Alex Nino Gheciu1688 days ago
dalano-banton-wears-ovo-raptors-collection
Style

OVO and Raptors Unveil Jurassic Park Collection Featuring Dalano Banton

The Drake-founded imprint and Toronto's basketball team are dropping a co-branded collection featuring elements of the film 'Jurassic Park.'

Alex Nino Gheciu1702 days ago
Moula 1st
Music

Toronto's Moula 1st Drops "Seeing Red" After Drake Seemingly Addresses Him in "Seeing Green"

The rising Toronto rapper released a remix of "Seeing Green," Drake's track with Nicki Minaj, after Drizzy seemingly addressed him in the song.

Alex Nino Gheciu1886 days ago
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jordan subban
Sports

Inside Ujimaa, Jordan Subban's New Site Elevating BIPOC-Owned Businesses

After experiencing a life-changing event, P.K. Subban's brother decided to launch a new platform aimed at amplifying BIPOC- and women-owned shops.

Vivek Jacob2031 days ago
king bach
Pop Culture

King Bach Is Low-Key Canadian and Has a Wild Drake Story

The actor, who stars in 'Sneakerheads' and 'Holidate,' says he returns to the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale every Christmas.

Alex Nino Gheciu2075 days ago

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