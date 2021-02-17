A Bathing Ape founder and fashion icon, Nigo, has signed to Universal Music Group through Steven Victor’s record label Victor Victor Worldwide.

“I have just signed with Universal Music Group,” Nigo revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “New album coming soon on Victor Victor.”

Not much is known about Nigo’s new venture with Victor Victor at this point, but it’s not his first time working with music. Along with redefining streetwear, Nigo is also a DJ and record producer. He owns the BAPE Sounds record label as well as produced and managed the female J-Pop group, BILLIE IDLE.

Victor and Nigo aren’t strangers either. It’s known that Pharrell helped popularize BAPE through his relationship with Nigo. This friendship sparked a connection with Victor who was the publicist and manager for Pharrell’s group, Clipse. After Malice (now No Malice) stepped away from hip-hop, Victor started focusing on Pusha T and the G.O.O.D. Music family.

Victor’s success at Def Jam and Universal allowed him to leverage a joint venture with the latter to start his Victor Victor Worldwide record label. The label is home to artists like Ski Mask the Slump God, producer CashMoney AP, and the late Pop Smoke. He also runs a management firm that manages artists like The-Dream.