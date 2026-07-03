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Bonnie Blue in a sparkly dress stands in front of orange coral decorations and a stone-like backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Claims She Had Unprotected Sex With 400 Men, Breaking Record: ‘Breeding Mission’

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue says she had unprotected sex with about 400 men during a "breeding" event.

Mark Elibert157 days ago
Missy Elliott
Music

Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper With Six Straight Platinum Albums: ‘So Grateful'

Missy Elliott thanked her fans after her lastest accolade.

Trey Alston201 days ago
Ukrainian military personnel walk with firearms.
Life

Ukrainian Soldier Sets World Record for Longest Sniper Kill in Combat History

Two Russian soldiers were killed with the single record-breaking shot.

Jose Martinez330 days ago
A crowd at an event, many holding up phones to capture the moment. A large circular light fixture is above, creating a focal point.
Music

The Weeknd Celebrates Billions Club Milestone With LA Concert

Last month, the singer became the first artist to have 21 songs hit a billion streams on the platform.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a black and gold robe, arms outstretched, holding a microphone.
Music

The Weeknd Becomes First Artist to Have 21 Songs Surpass a Billion Spotify Streams

The Weeknd became the artist with the most songs to hit a billion streams, beating his previous record of 18.

Mark Elibert600 days ago
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Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, enters the Guinness Book of World Records with 3,206 pushups
Life

Australian Man Sets Guinness World Record for Most Push-Ups in 1 Hour

A 33-year-old Australian accountant has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after he set a new world record for most push-ups in one hour.

Brad Callas1187 days ago
Pizza Hut sets record for world's biggest pizza
Life

Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Pie Ever

Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making an enormous pie on Jan. 18 in California

Brad Callas1271 days ago
HoTD cast at premiere event together
Pop Culture

Here's How Many People Watched 'House of the Dragon' to Make It HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever (UPDATE)

The debut episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' drew enough viewers to become the largest series premiere HBO's ever had.

Jose Martinez1425 days ago
Drake performs surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021.
Music

Drake Is Officially Shazam’s All-Time Most Searched Artist

Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million instances where songs he has either been on or featured were identified through the app.

Jose Martinez1425 days ago
Largest Big Pink Diamond In 300 Years Discovered In Angola
Life

Rare Pink Diamond Found in Angola, Could Be the Largest Unearthed in 300 Years

The rare 170-carat stone was discovered at the Lulo mine in northeast Angola. The stone—fittingly dubbed the Lulo Rose—will be sold at international tender.

Joshua Espinoza1450 days ago
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Screenshot from 'Joey Chestnut vs. Raising Canes' YouTube video.
Life

Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Sets Record by Eating 44 Cane's Chicken Fingers in 5 Minutes

In celebration of National Chicken Finger Day, Joey Chestnut chowed down on a record 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers at its new Las Vegas location.

Jose Martinez1451 days ago
Drake performs surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021.
Music

Drake Congratulates Bad Bunny on Breaking Spotify Streaming Record: ‘My Guy Is Moving Different’

Drake took a moment to acknowledge Bad Bunny for breaking his own all-time record for biggest streaming year for any artist in Spotify history.

Jose Martinez1457 days ago
Minions Bob, Otto, Stuart and Dave attend "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Breaks July 4th Weekend Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' is expected to shatter the Independence Day opening weekend box office record, previously held by 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon.'

Jose Martinez1475 days ago
Glasses inside a bar in downtown Edmonton.
Life

Welsh Man Breaks Guinness World Record by Drinking at 56 Pubs in 24 Hours

A man from Wales set a new Guinness World Record in February after drinking at 56 different pubs in the Cardiff City Centre in a span of 24 hours.

Jose Martinez1498 days ago
100-year-old Brazilian man sets Guinness World Record working for same company
Life

100-Year-Old Man Sets Guinness World Record by Working for Same Company for 84 Years

A 100-year-old Brazilian man has set the Guinness World Record for the longest tenure at the same company, after working for an organization for 84 years.

Brad Callas1535 days ago
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Kane Tanaka from Fukuoka, Japan, confirmed in 2016 as the world's oldest person
Life

The World's Oldest Person, Kane Tanaka, Has Died at 119

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who in 2019 was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest person, died last Tuesday at 119 years old.

Brad Callas1544 days ago
Florida man Ramiro Alanis, who has seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Reclaims World Record After Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times Times in Theaters

Florida man Ramiro Alanis has reclaimed his Guinness World Record for most times seeing a single movie in theaters thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Joe Price1551 days ago
Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
Music

Drake Reportedly Generated More Streams From His Catalog in 2021 Than All Tracks That Were Released Before 1980

Data shows Drake's music accounted for 0.8 percent US music streams in 2021, while all records released prior to 1980 accounted for 0.6 percent.

Joshua Espinoza1554 days ago

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