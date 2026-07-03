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The NBA world reacted on Tuesday as Steph Curry broke Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.Brad Callas
Kanye West’s eagerly anticipated 10th studio album 'Donda' amassed over 60 million streams in the U.S. on Apple Music in the first 24 hours since its release.Jose Martinez
Reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have just revealed that this past July was the hottest month in Earth's recorded history.Jordan Rose
15 moments from the streak that highlight the Raptors’ success heading into the unofficial second half of the season.Vivek Jacob