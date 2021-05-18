Nicki Minaj is still riding the Crocs wave.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old rapper took to Instagram to show off a black pair of the wildly popular foam clogs. Nicki styled these shoes with ankle bracelets as well as a handful of bedazzled Jibbitz, including the Chanel “double C” charms. It was a very similar look to the one we saw last week, when Nicki posted a series of photos of her blinged-out pink Crocs.

Nicki’s pink pair were an immediate hit, and reportedly caused a 4,900 percent spike in pink Crocs sales. Some customers also reported experiencing technical difficulties on the brand’s website following Nicki’s post. Others also claimed that the pink shades of the classic silhouette had sold out on the same day; however, it appears Crocs has replenished its inventory of over the past week.

When asked of she anticipated the overwhelming reaction to her pink Crocs, Nicki told a fan, “Absolutely TF NOT.”

Many fans have questioned whether Crocs has tapped Nicki for a collaboration, potentially following in the footsteps of stars like Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Bad Bunny.

You can cop the classic and platform Crocs at the brand’s official website.

Nicki’s post comes just days after she released her 2009 Beam Up Me Scotty mixtape on major streaming services, along with her new track “Seeing Green,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. The censored version of the track is also now available after a fan requested one.