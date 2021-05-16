Nicki Minaj is embracing the praise that has flooded in since her re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty on Friday.

With that said, the multi-platinum queen remains a humble woman, and even she can admit when she’s been outdone. When a fan asked Nicki to disclose her favorite Drake and Lil Wayne bar, the Pink Friday MC couldn’t pick just one. “Way too many,” she wrote. “All I know is they washed me on #SeeingGreen. I’m woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats.” Still, she reminded her fans not to get it too twisted. “It’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4,” she added. “We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.”

Here are some of her other responses to fan questions.

While “Seeing Green,” which is the first YMCMB collaboration since 2017, got the internet talking, Nicki’s re-release of her 2009 tape Beam Me Up Scotty is already on track to do big numbers. The first week projections show that Nicki is set to sell anywhere between 65K and 75K, which is impressive for a re-release that only has a handful of new tracks. Meanwhile, J. Cole is set to secure the number one spot for his latest album The Off Season, which is set to move anywhere between 280K and 310K, making it a contender for the biggest release of 2021 so far.