Nicki Minaj, who’s a new mother, is deciding to release a family-friendly version of her latest hit for fans.

Nicki Minaj once again put the world on tilt when she re-released her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services. The re-issued tape had three new songs including “Seeing Green” which featured the rest of Young Money’s royal court, Drake and Lil Wayne. Yet, in the midst of her return, fans realized that there isn’t an edited version of these singles which stops them from enjoying the project with their families.

“hey sister i have really religious grandparents who LOVE your music but don’t like explicit music so can we get the clean version of seeing green?” a fan asked.

“The fact that I didn’t realize no clean versions were uploaded. Smh. The cleans will b out tmrw guys. My bad on that,” Minaj replied on Monday, tagging her record label in the process. “Give ur grandparents a hug for me babe.”

With Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki proved once again that she’s not part of the pack. The tape was originally released in 2009 and served as part of the blueprint that for Nicki Minaj’s successful career. Minaj’s re-rocked tape ended her hiatus and has fans anxiously awaiting her official return.