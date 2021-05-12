With new music on the horizon, Nicki Minaj managed to carve out time to seemingly spur a boost in demand for pink Crocs by way of a single Instagram post.

In photos shared earlier this week, Minaj was seen covering her body with two heart-shaped pillows. On her feet were an adorned pair of pink Crocs, with a number of Chanel logos in the background.

“Friday,” she captioned the post, hinting at new music before week’s end.

Fans later reported facing temporary problems on the brand’s site when buying some pink Crocs of their own, as well as reduced availability for some pink colorways. The electric pink colorway of the classic clog, meanwhile, was only available in a women’s size 6 and a men’s size 4 at the time of this writing.

More specifically, multiple outlets have reported a stark increase in sales of pink Crocs following Minaj’s IG post. These reports, including one from Page Six, cite the U.K.-based Sole Supplier as having said that Minaj caused a 4,900 percent spike in sales of pink Crocs. None of the mentions of this exact figure, however, link back to specific articles.

And on Monday, Google reported that both “pink Crocs” and “Nicki Minaj Crocs” had emerged as breakout searches after the IG post.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Crocs for additional comment.

Minaj’s teasing of imminent new music continued on Tuesday via another IG update, this time including a caption that’s assumed to include lyrics from a new song.

Minaj’s most recent full-length studio album, Queen, arrived back in 2018. Last year, she appeared on 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” single and linked up with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again for “What That Speed Bout!?”