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Latest Stories

Angela Simmons Recalls Pastry Success, Says She Generated $75M in Sales a Year
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Says Pastry Hit $75M in Sales—And Even Briefly Outsold Jordans

Inside the dessert-themed shoe line that had 3,000 fans lining up at Foot Locker—and briefly outpaced Jordan, according to Angela Simmons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Pharrell Williams wearing red sunglasses, a green cap, and a white shirt, sitting in a casual setting.
Style

What's Going on With Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Sneaker and Vans?

The new sneaker from Pharrell and Louis Vuitton looks enough like classic Vans shoes that the brand even responded.

Joe Price24 days ago
A dark blue, futuristic-looking sandal with a unique, sculpted design featuring multiple horizontal straps.
Sneakers

Crocs Roy in Nightfall: How to Buy

The sculptural new silhouette from Crocs is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff28 days ago
A man in white clothes painting a wall blue, and another image of him in a red shirt and white pants sitting against a blue background.
Style

Sperry and Mifland's First-Ever Collaboration Is All About Reinvention

"My thought was that shoes should remind you of the journey you've been on with them as you wear them," Mifland founder Tobi Egberongbe says.

Trace William Cowen34 days ago
A green and black sneaker with a rugged design, featuring a mesh upper, thick sole, and lace-up closure.
Style

Crocs Trail Break 2 in Dusty Olive: How to Buy

The Trail Break 2 in Dusty Olive is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff44 days ago
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Maroon leather slip-on clogs with black soles, viewed from an angle.
Style

Dr. Martens New Mules and More: How to Shop

The brand's latest styles are now available on Complex.

Complex Staff57 days ago
Zebra-patterned loafers with black soles and trim, featuring a slip-on design.
Style

Vans LX Loafer 53 Pony Hair: How to Buy

The loafer style is available in Black and Zebra on Complex.

Complex Staff58 days ago
A gray Adidas shoe with a woven texture and black stripes, designed with a futuristic, minimalist style.
Style

Adidas Climacool: How to Buy

The 3D-printed slip-on is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff76 days ago
Person wearing black pants with white lettering and black slippers featuring skeletal designs.
Style

OM New York and Trapstar Collaborative Clog: How to Buy on Complex Shop

Trapstar London has teamed up with OM New York for a collaborative clog featuring a skeleton design.

Joe Price83 days ago
Colorful flower-themed slides with smiling faces in a garden setting, surrounded by rocks and flowers.
Style

Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom 'Multicolor' Collection: How to Buy

The slip-on built around Takashi Murakami's smiling flower imagery is available in three new colorways.

Complex Staff85 days ago
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Two sneakers with a checkered pattern: one in red and blue, the other in green and blue, both with white soles and laces.
Sneakers

Vans LX Authentic 44 "Punk Check": How to Buy

The iconic checkerboard pattern gets a textured knit upgrade in a new take on the classic silhouette, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff111 days ago
Two pairs of sneakers: one brown with turquoise details and one white with similar accents, both featuring brown laces.
Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Gemstone Collection: How to Buy

Two new colorways of the classic skate shoe feature gemstone embellishments, metallic leather accents, and premium construction.

Complex Staff118 days ago
Kim Kardashian with smoky eye makeup and tousled hair, wearing a shimmering gold outfit, looking back over her shoulder.
Style

Kim Kardashian Shares Post Saying She Wore $80 Heels at Oscars After Party

The multihyphenate seemingly confirmed the claim by reposting the clip.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
Two pairs of Vans sneakers: one blue with white laces and polka dots, and one slip-on with a camouflage pattern and polka dots.
Sneakers

Vans Pearlized LX Old Skool and Classic Slip-On: How to Buy on Complex Shop

The Old Skool 36 Pearlized styles are available on Complex, along with new Classic Slip-On 98 colorways.

Complex Staff120 days ago
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A pair of fur-lined slippers with a soft, brown exterior and detailed stitching around the opening, viewed from above.
Style

Worst Case GOAT Tabi Slippers: How to Buy

The viral tabi slippers that took the internet by storm are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff143 days ago
Two pairs of Crocs clogs: one in green with a dark sole and pink laces, the other in beige with matching laces and sole.
Style

Crocs Trailbreak 2: How to Buy on Complex Shop

Two new colorways of Crocs' outdoor-ready Trailbreak 2 are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff153 days ago
Two pairs of platform boots with chunky white soles: one in brown suede and the other in black suede.
Style

Jason Demaci XGG Complex-Exclusive Boots: How to Buy

The rising designer's signature silhouette lands exclusively on Complex in two limited colorways.

Complex Staff154 days ago

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