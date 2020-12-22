"To me, it's the most fashionable sports league."

That's what Don C said about the NBA when speaking with Complex earlier this month. And quite frankly, it's hard to argue. In recent years, players across the league have turned the pregame tunnel into a makeshift runway show. The most coveted sneaker collaborations from Nike and Adidas, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, rare streetwear from iconic labels like Supreme and Bape, love for up-and-coming brands like C'est Bon or Do Not Disturb, and even rare vintage gear you probably have never seen before. It's all there in full force. And for some fans, seeing the fit that LeBron James is showing up to the Staples Center in is as important as making sure they see every fast break dunk he performs in the game.

The fusion of basketball and fashion is nothing new. Walt Frazier has been known for his array of bold suits since the '70s. Magic Johnson showed up to arenas in fur coats in the '80s. Dennis Rodman turned heads with his off-the-wall ensembles throughout the ’90s. And Allen Iverson inspired an entire generation with his durags, baggy throwback jerseys, and icy diamond chains in the 2000s. Each era has its moment or its fashion icon. But with the rise of social media and followers that want to know about their favorite players beyond just their stat line or the shoes they wore on the court, it’s never felt like it has mattered more. Iconic basketball publication SLAM operates LeagueFits for a reason. The fans care about the tunnel fashion.

At this point, pretty much every team in the NBA at least has a handful of players that know how to put together a solid fit for the pregame tunnel. Guys like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Serge Ibaka are among some of the best-dressed players in the league. They've all even designed their own collections before (Russ has his own brand). They would be guaranteed selections on a list of individual players, but when you look at these teams collectively, some are doing it just a bit better across the board than others. With that being said, check out our picks for the 10 best-dressed NBA teams heading into the 2020-21 season below.