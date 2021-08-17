Summer denim is given an upgrade in the new collaborative collection from Levi’s and Naomi Osaka.

For the collection, Naomi is said to have worked closely with the design team at Levi’s to craft four unique pieces, all of which will be made available in a limited-edition capacity. A highlight of the collection, the Denim Kimono with a matching belt, also serves as a nod to Naomi’s childhood.

“I always loved wearing kimono when I was a kid,” Namoi said in a press release. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

Also featured in the collection are two different variants of denim bottoms, i.e. the Lace-Up Short and the Crystal Fringe Short. The latter is built from vintage 501 shorts and feature a super short raw hem completed by a crystal fringe that drapes down the outside.

Finally, the collection also includes the Trucker Jacket Bustier. This piece features an intricate lace-up back and is made of repurposed trucker jackets.

For Naomi, a key element to this collaboration was being able to work while also keeping climate concerns in mind.

“The sustainability aspect was superb important to me,” she said, adding that she’s proud of the fact that each piece in the new collection is either recycled or repurposed from previous stock.

Below, see more of the Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collab collection, which drops on Aug. 24 via select Levi’s stores and the Levi’s app.

Image via Levi’s

