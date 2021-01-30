If Lil Uzi Vert stands on his money right now, he'd be as tall as a flawless pink diamond.

On Saturday Lil Uzi took to Twitter where he announced that he is finally finished paying off a pink diamond that he financed through famed jeweler, Elliot Eliantte.

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi wrote, claiming that he first started payments on the diamond in 2017. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

He went on to suggest that the nearly 11-carat diamond cost close to $2 million per carat. This tweet and some simple, quick-math will show that Uzi spent more than just a pretty penny on the stone. But, he insists that the diamond is a smart purchase since it's certified as a natural pink rock, which will hold its value.

After spending a fortune on the diamond, it wouldn't make sense to put it in just a random chain or watch. So once he made his final payment, Uzi and Eliantte alluded to the diamond being embedded in the rapper's forehead.

Uzi isn't the first rapper to have a diamond placed in his face. Houston's Sauce Walka put a white diamond in his cheek late last year. When he caught wind of Uzi's plan, he made a point to call out that he believes he started the wave.

"Keep following The leader lol 😂 YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," Sauce wrote while referencing his own name and Uzi's feature with Future and DJ Esco "Too Much Sauce." "dick munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can’t see this shit 😂‼️ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."