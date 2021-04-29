Kid Cudi has teamed up with the NFL for a limited-edition Starter jacket commemorating the 2021 NFL Draft, which takes place in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland.

The pullover jacket boasts the NFL shield, as well as 32 team logos, and—perhaps most notable for Cudi fans—the recent SNL performer’s classic Moon Man logo on the back. Also featured is a hidden front pocket, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings. The limited edition piece goes on sale starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday via Cudi’s site.

The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, meanwhile, kicks off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET and runs through May 1.

Get a closer look at the jacket below:

Last year, Cudi made his grand return to the Man on the Moon universe with the third (and believed-to-be-final) entry in the series, The Chosen. The album, Cudi’s first since Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ back in 2016, opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Also in 2020, Cudi starred in Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are series, as well as appeared in several episodes of the third season of Westworld.

The Chosen era has been a particularly prolific one for Cudi, who also has a slew of high-profile film projects on the horizon. Later this year, he’ll be seen in Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up and was recently announced as a lead in Ti West’s horror film X alongside Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega.