In what is certainly excellent news for fans of all involved, Kid Cudi has been tapped to co-star alongside Mia Goth in director Ti West's new horror movie X.

The movie, described in a Deadline report on Monday as a "horror thriller" with plot details understandably being kept secret, marks a co-production between A24 and BRON Studios. West, whose credits include the retro-nodding 2009 classic The House of the Devil and the 2011 supernatural gem The Innkeepers, is handling both writing and directing duties as he has on a number of his projects.

Production is currently on track to kick off in early 2021, with Monday’s report adding that Jenna Ortega is in final talks to join Cudi and Goth in the cast. Cudi took to Twitter where he celebrated being cast in his "first horror movie," noting with accuracy that West is "one of the illest dudes in the game."

West's most recent feature was the critically lauded 2016 western In a Valley of Violence with Ethan Hawke and John Travolta. Earlier this year, the writer-director helmed an episode of the Amazon original series Tales From the Loop.

This year has been a particularly prolific one for Cudi, who can currently be seen on HBO and Sky Atlantic's We Are Who We Are, helmed by Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Just last month, Cudi announced the impending launch of the artist-empowering interactive live music app Encore, as well as teased the upcoming third entry in the Man on the Moon saga.

The continuation of the trilogy was previously teased over the summer in Cudi's Eminem collab "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady."