In the summer of 2020, Kanye West and Gap announced a partnership deal, noting that the Yeezy Gap line would be unveiled in 2021. Now, an update on Gap Inc.’s plans for the year have revealed a firmer potential release window for the inaugural drop.

According to a report over the weekend from Business of Fashion, the Gap team said the Yeezy line “is on track” to launch by the end of this June. The report also details the importance of this rollout for Gap, noting its previous moves to cut down on overall costs and close down some locations.

On May 27, Gap Inc. will hold its Q1 2021 earnings call, which many are expecting to include further details on Yeezy strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in July 2020 when announcing the deal with West.

Yeezy will receive royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement from the partnership. The endeavor will see West developing “modern, elevated” pieces for men, women, and children at accessible price points. West’s designs will also be featured in “unique Yeezy Gap expressions” in select stores, as well as on digital channels “over time.”

In April, West made his logo—previously unveiled amid #WestDayEver proceedings last year—official. West’s company filed legal documents aiming to secure the rights to the new logo design, which keeps the blue and white color scheme that Gap is known for while replacing “Gap” with “YZY.” Also in April, fans celebrated the 10th anniversary of West’s iconic MBDTF-era Coachella set, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest music festival performances of all time.

