After conquering the music industry and fashion world, Kanye West is shifting his focus for his next business endeavor.

TMZ reports Kanye’s company Mascotte Holdings, Inc. recently filed a trademark application to use his name on a line of home decor products. According to legal documents obtained by the news outlet, the 44-year-old artist’s upcoming homeware line will feature shower curtains, towels, textile wall hangings, placemats, and an array of blankets.

The move comes nearly a year after Kim Kardashian ​​​​​​ announced her own home goods line.

Last September, Kardashian filed paperwork to secure the rights to KKW Home, which included plans to launch a range in stores that specialize in shower and bath items as well as bedroom furnishings and accessories.

While it may appear like Kanye is merely trying to double-down on Kim’s initial idea, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time West’s team has planned to expand his enterprise into an unexpected industry.

In July 2020, Mascotte Holdings filed a trademark for a beauty and skincare line, which would cover a number of cosmetics including makeup, nail polish, hair care, toothpaste, moisturizers, face masks, eyelashes, bath gels, shaving creams, fragrances, deodorant, and more.

In other news, Kanye recently dropped off his tenth studio album, Donda. The project boasted features from Jay-Z, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, and a host of others.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Kanye’s homeware line.