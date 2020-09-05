Kim Kardashian is reportedly working toward expanding her business with the launch of her own home goods line.

The reality star’s legal team has filed paperwork to secure the rights to KKW Home, according to TMZ. The documentation shows that Kim is thinking about the sale of KKW Home products in retail outlets that already sell bath and shower products, as well as home and bedroom furnishings and accessories.

Kim is preparing to put her brand on almost every home goods product you can think of: bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linens, drapes, afghans, throws, comforters, blankets, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, body and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls, and even wastebaskets.

In late August, news surfaced that Kim was setting her sights on taking her beauty business into skincare with KKW Skin.

Her mother has also caught the trademark bug: around the same time, it was reported that Kris Jenner was hoping to capitalize on her catchphrase, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.” The expression has led to countless memes, with Jenner hoping to use it on a number of products, including cosmetics, clothing, baby supplies, home goods, books, and magazines.

The phrase saw a comeback when Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video—and Jenner shared an image of Kylie sitting next to Cardi on Instagram, captioning it with the catchphrase.