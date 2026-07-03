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Life

Tennessee Named 2026’s Worst State to Live In: Here’s the Other Bottom Nine

The Volunteer State topped CNBC's list of America's 10 worst states to live in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Clavicular with dark hair takes a mirror selfie in a dimly lit room, wearing a dark shirt and holding a smartphone.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Says He Was 'Pressured Into Unideal Agreements' Amid Dispute With Miami Nightclub

"It will be resolved," the looksmaxxing progenitor told fans.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Big3: Summer Of Fire
Sports

Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League to Go Public With $290 Million Valuation

The hip-hop icon's 3-on-3 basketball league is set to become the first publicly traded professional sports league in U.S. history.

Complex Staff33 days ago
Papa Johns Largest Franchisee Backs $1.5B Bid to Buy Out Company
Life

Former Papa Johns Delivery Driver Backs $1.5B Bid to Take Chain Private

A former Papa Johns delivery driver turned mega-franchise boss teams with Wall Street to take the pizza chain private at a steep premium.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago
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eBay Rejects GameStop's $56B Bid 'Neither Credible Nor Attractive'
Life

eBay’s Harsh Rejection of Ryan Cohen’s $56B GameStop Gambit: ‘Neither Credible Nor Attractive’

Analysts, credit agencies, and meme-stock fans collide as Wall Street questions whether GameStop can really swallow a company five times its size.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Walmart Lays Off 1000 Corporate Workers Amid Self-Checkout Phase-Out
Life

Walmart Is Cutting 1,000 Corporate Jobs as It Pulls Back on Self-Checkout

Inside Walmart’s latest restructuring: who’s losing their jobs, why self-checkout is being scaled back, and what it could mean for shoppers and employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart’s Entertainment Company Reportedly Downsizes Amid Internal ‘Chaos’

The Hart-founded entertainment company was once valued at $650 million.

Jaelani Turner-Williams67 days ago
GameStop Makes $55.5B Offer to Take Over eBay
Life

GameStop’s $55.5B Bid for eBay Could Turn Hostile

Ryan Cohen is betting on $20B in financing and aggressive cost cuts to turn the combined company into an e-commerce heavyweight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
Burger King Offers 40M Yen to Every Japanese Franchisee to Join Them
Life

Burger King Japan Dangles $250K to Lure Rival Franchisees

Inside the cash-for-defection deal shaking up Japan’s fast-food wars — and why Burger King thinks franchisees will flip for it now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
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Buc-ee's First-Ever Ohio Store Shatters Sales Records with $1M in First Day
Life

Buc-ee’s Ohio Debut Breaks Company Record With $1M Opening Day

The Huber Heights location reportedly brought in more than $1 million on opening day, drawing visitors from across the Midwest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Three large dumpsters, one filled with black bags, another with cardboard, and a third with a yellow lid, are lined up outdoors.
Pop Culture

Teen Brothers Turn a $4,000 Truck Into a $3 Million-a-Year Business

Two Gen Z brothers built a profitable company out of junk hauling and resale, proving young entrepreneurship can pay off.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
Close-up of a smartphone screen displaying the OnlyFans logo in blue, with a finger hovering above.
Life

Sophie Rain Mourns Death of OnlyFans Owner Leo Radvinsky After Cancer Battle (UPDATED)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky," an OnlyFans spokesperson told Complex.

Trace William Cowen116 days ago
Fetty Wap with long dreadlocks and a gray hoodie smiles at the camera in an indoor setting.
Music

Fetty Wap Says He Earned GED and Studied HVAC Following Release From Prison

The rapper says learning a trade gave him new perspective and stability after his release.

Mark Elibert148 days ago
Rapper Asian Doll with long braided hair and professional attire sits against a pink sparkly background.
Music

Asian Doll Gets Trolled After Announcing New ‘Credit Lab’ Business, Rapper Fires Back

“If you let Asian Doll play wit your credit, you 100% deserve whatever happens after ngl,” wrote one user.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
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The Amazon logo on a modern glass building facade with reflections and metal staircases visible.
Life

Amazon Announces 16,000 Job Cuts in Second Major Round of Layoffs in Three Months

The company says the reductions aim to streamline operations while continuing to hire in key growth areas.

Mark Elibert170 days ago
Zohran Mamdani in a dark coat and blue tie stands at a podium outdoors, with blurred greenery and a building in the background.
Life

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Bans Hotel Junk Fees: 'Let Today Be a Warning'

"Deceptive business practices do not have a home here," Mamdani said.

Trace William Cowen176 days ago
Harold's Chicken Shack CEO Kristen Pierce-Sherrod Dead at 55
Life

Harold’s Chicken Shack CEO Kristen Pierce-Sherrod Dies at 55

Daughter of founder Harold Pierce, Pierce-Sherrod guided the iconic Chicago fried chicken brand for decades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago

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