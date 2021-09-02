Kanye West’s new album Donda is stacked with guest features. Across the 27-song tracklist, Ye pulled together many of the biggest voices in rap right now, and they all seemed to understand the importance of the moment, stepping up and delivering standout performances. Some of them even came through with career-defining moments.

From up-and-comers like Vory and Baby Keem to veterans like Jay-Z and The Lox, the collaborators on Donda represent the past, present, and future of rap. Some of them took advantage of the moment to introduce themselves to a wider audience, and others simply tapped back in to remind us why they’re legends.

Donda boasts over 30 vocal collaborators, and the majority of them contributed memorable verses. But who was the best? Whose performance will we remember a decade from now? After spending a few days with the project, the Complex Music team ranked the best features. To keep things competitive, we limited it to the top 15 features, which represents roughly half the total voices on the project. So don’t get it twisted, everything that made it on this list (even at the bottom of the ranking) is a standout performance.