Juelz Santana was rocking a pair of highly coveted Louis Vuitton pieces during Tuesday night’s Verzuz showdown between Dipset and The LOX.

The Dipset member was seen wearing a dark brown hooded blouson from Louis Vuitton’s recent collab collection with the NBA, which was unveiled back in May and marks an expansion of the shared universe the two brands created through their partnership. The jacket, notably, was designed by Don C.

Virgil Abloh, LV’s artistic director menswear, was quick to highlight the top’s appearance during the highly anticipated showdown between the two iconic New York groups on Instagram:

While Abloh didn’t offer additional commentary, the Off-White founder did direct fans to a previous post of his from January of this year showing a bandana hat:

Elsewhere amid his flurry of Story updates, Abloh also pointed to a post from @hypeneverdies stating a bandana hat was “coming soon.”

And below, see an official product shot of the LV x NBA top Juelz Santana was rocking on Tuesday night. To revisit more of the collection, click here.

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

As for the Verzuz battle itself, the mid-stream reactions were as lively as expected. By and large, repeat Verzuz guest Jadakiss received the bulk of the public’s praise, including from Tyler, the Creator. The respective catalogs of both groups will again be celebrated later this year with the launch of a full tour with Dipset and The LOX.