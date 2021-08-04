The latest Verzuz battle brought together two giants of New York, Dipset and The LOX, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Among the massive crowd of fans who were tuned in for the highly anticipated showdown was Tyler, the Creator, who famously referenced LOX member Jadakiss years ago during the origins of what would become his 2011 track “Yonkers.”

In the comments of the Verzuz stream, Tyler—whose Call Me If You Get Lost Tour with Vince Staples and Kali Uchis was just announced—praised Jadakiss for showing “confidence and voice control” during the battle.

“pause i think i gotta crush on jadakiss,” Tyler said. “that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh.”

Later, Tyler joined viewers who were in awe of Jadakiss’ skincare routine and took to Twitter to declare him “mvp.”