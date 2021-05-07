The theory of transversality is at the center of the new collaborative collection from Louis Vuitton and the NBA.

The collection, unveiled this week, expands the universe created by the ongoing partnership between Louis Vuitton and the NBA, notably marking its second season with an exploration of the shared memories of the two cultural icons circa the 1990s.

Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director at LV, combined the trademarks of both institutions as part of his “transversal celebration” of everything from general pop culture to sports-centered fashion. Select items from the new collection were crafted with designer Don Crawley, who’s known for his previous work focused on the merging of design and sports.

As explained in a press release, “transversality”—at least in the design sense—is best described as a “fashion theory intersecting the histories, legacies, and memories of two or more aesthetic entities.”

Highlights from the collection include a graphic-embellished leather bomber, new versions of bags featuring basketball net detailing, leather bags with basketball-like texture, a hero jacket-inspired Keepall, and more. The collection also features 90s-inspired chain necklaces, notably magnified to extra-large dimensions, as well as an LV x NBA championship-style ring.

Fans can also expect limited-edition basketballs produced by Wilson and designed by Abloh.

The Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II is set to be available globally starting May 28. In the meantime, see a run of official campaign images shot by Théo de Gueltzl below, as well as select product shots from the assortment.