The latest Verzuz battle finds two of New York’s more beloved hip-hop groups facing off, with Dipset and The LOX easily being of the most anticipated matches so far for the series that’s also had big-time pairings like Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Brandy vs. Monica, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, as well as multiple events for co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Both Dipset and The LOX bring deep catalogs that span multiple decades, not to mention an abundance of solo releases from members (Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey for Dipset; Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch for The LOX) which should make the night interesting.

This counts as Jadakiss’ second Verzuz appearance, as the veteran Yonkers rapper previously matched up against Fabolous back in June of 2020.