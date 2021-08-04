Fear of God has unveiled the fall 2021 campaign for its Seventh Collection.

The mainline offering sees the Los Angeles-based brand continue its expansion into the luxury realm, delivering timeless, minimal pieces that infuse streetwear elements into traditional formalwear. Key items include cashmere knits, relaxed suiting, utility jackets, boxy tees, as well as a selection of Italian leather goods, such as bags and belts. As with FoG’s most recent drops, the fall 2021 Seventh Collection is kept fairly minimal with clean lines, understated color schemes, and very little branding.

The collection also delivers new Tennis Sneakers, Boat Sneakers, the Classic 101, and a limited edition range of fleece sweats emblazoned with FG7C logo. The latter of which will be exclusively available at the brand’s online store.

“The direction is always the same,” FoG founder Jerry Lorenzo told WWD about the debut Seventh Collection. “It’s chasing the space between elegance and comfortability and trying to land the plane in those two words. We’ve just added categories and new vocabulary. I think for the first time, the story is really around our maturation as a brand … We’re demanding not to be considered street, emerging or contemporary, but a definition of what fashion is, where it is today and where it’s going.”

You can check out the fall 2021 Seventh Collection campaign images and lookbook shots below. The first delivery for the season will be available Friday at FearofGod.com.