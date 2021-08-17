Jerry Lorenzo and his Fear of God ​​​​​​label have just landed another collaboration, this time to deliver a line of caps with New Era.

Lorenzo took to social media to share some shots from the new campaign.

Coming in four different colorways, Kelly Green, Orange, Navy, and Black, the Fear of God x New Era aims to highlight America’s favorite pastime with a very baseball-centric campaign. Also included in the collection is a Fear of God snapback that is “inspired by the KC Monarchs and was designed to celebrate the Negro Leagues 100th Anniversary,” the press release for the campaign reads. “This cap is slated to release later this holiday season, December 2021 with proceeds benefitting the Negro League Museum in Kansas City.”

The collection of caps and snapbacks will also be complemented by an Essentials 950 RC collection that will be offered in Black and Dark Green. The collection will also feature the Essentials Fear of God logo in white.

Lorenzo also recently revealed Fear of God’s fall 2021 collection, which comes with several gradient pieces. When talking about the new collection, Lorenzo explained how the brand continues to evolve, but still grow in the same direction.

“The direction is always the same,” he told WWD about the debut Seventh Collection. “It’s chasing the space between elegance and comfortability and trying to land the plane in those two words. We’ve just added categories and new vocabulary. I think for the first time, the story is really around our maturation as a brand … We’re demanding not to be considered street, emerging or contemporary, but a definition of what fashion is, where it is today and where it’s going.”

Other hats from the Fear of God and New Era collection will be available to purchase on August 20, with fitteds ranging from $50 to $65.

Image via Publicist

