A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan that was customized by Drake and Chrome Hearts with help from luxury car modification firm Mansory will be on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art’s sculpture garden in Miami.

The car will be on display starting Saturday, May 1 through May 15.

“Cullinan is incomparable and redefines the parameters of super-luxury travel, translating Rolls-Royce’s ethos of ‘effortlessness’ into physical capability, anywhere in the world,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, per the Miami Herald. “It will simply take the world in its stride.”

The car features custom upholstery, rims, and more.

The Rolls Royce isn’t the only thing that Drake and Chrome Hearts have worked on together. Earlier this month, Drake teased Certified Lover Boy-themed merch that he collaborated with the brand on.

If you’re in Miami, head over to Institute of Contemporary Art’s website to reserve free tickets to check out the exhibit and see the luxury vehicle in person.

Drake’s upcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy has yet to receive an updated release date but should be coming out later this year.