Here’s another reminder that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

Earlier this week, Cardi B shared a series of Instagram photos featuring her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, rocking one of the most coveted luxury bags in the world. You already know we’re talking about the Hermès Birkin.

“Me & my best friend for life,” the rapper captioned the post, which showed Kulture in an all-yellow Fear of God Essentials ’fit paired with an iced-out Minnie Mouse necklace and pink watch.

According to Page Six, Kulture’s Birkin was customized by Privé Porter, a Miami-based source for luxury hand bags. The company’s CEO, Michelle Berk, told the outlet her team worked with Cardi for several weeks before agreeing on a bedazzled rainbow design. Berk explained the inspiration came from Cardi and Kulture’s recent trip to American mall staple Claire’s.

“Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it,” Berk said. “In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture.”

Privé Porter put in 100 hours of work to adorn the bag with 30,000 crystals, all of which were in various colors and sizes. Berk revealed that the total cost for Kulture’s bag—including customization—was a whopping $48,000.

But that’s not the only Birkin sitting in Kulture’s collection. Back in 2020, Offset gifted his baby girl a pink version with gold hardware.

Some fans slammed the couple for allowing their daughter to own such an extravagant bag; however, Cardi defended the gift in an Instagram story, saying Kulture needed to match her parents’ “fly.”

“...Celebrity kids do red carpets, and if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” Cardi said. “If it [were up to] the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought [our] baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”