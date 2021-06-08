Lil Uzi Vert made headlines this year when he unveiled an 11-carat natural pink diamond he had implanted into his forehead. The images immediately created a stir across social media, but the situation became even more absurd after it was reported Uzi had bought the stone for a whopping $24 million—a detail that has led Boosie Badazz to question Uzi’s decision-making skills.

“You put a $24 million diamond on your head, you gotta have $250 million,” Boosie said during a recent sit-down on VladTV. “You know, I feel like if you didn’t do that, that was a big waste. There’s too many people and people’s families who are hurting to pull off shit like that if you ain’t really living like that.”

Boosie went on to admit he doesn’t know Uzi’s exact net worth, but suspected the rapper probably wasn’t in a position to be spending that kind of money. DJ Vlad later told Boosie that Uzi was worth about $20 million, but several outlets estimate his net worth to be around $16 million.

“I don’t know what he got, but I’m just sayin’ … $24 million, you spend that on nobody in your family, everybody in your family should be basically living like you,” he continued.

Uzi confirmed he had purchased diamond from New York-based jewelers Eliantte & Co. He teased the piece in a late-January tweet, claiming he had been spent the last several years paying for the stone.

“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” he wrote. “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face.”

Uzi has since removed the high-dollar accessory from his forehead, as evident in recent videos and photos.