Last month, Lil Uzi Vert made rap jewelry history when he implanted a 11-carat pink diamond from Eliantte into his forehead. The pink diamond cost Uzi $24 million, which is easily enough money to buy a couple of houses. But when it comes down to making an unforgettable look, Uzi’s diamond is absolutely priceless. February was another great month filled with celebrities dropping ridiculous amounts of bread on ostentatious jewelry. Although the common man will never be able to afford these pieces, we can’t help but admire the craftsmanship of these celebrity jewelers.

This month’s craziest celebrity jewelry purchases include glow-in-the-dark VVS emerald chains for Bobby Shmurda, a custom Super Bowl Championship ring for The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert’s pink diamond implant, and more. Check out some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from February below.