For many shoppers, fall is their favorite season and not because of the chill vibes or cozy fits. It’s the stacked Black Friday deals that make this time of year extra special. But given all the different sales going on, it’s totally possible to have too much of a good thing.

The key to success is staying focused and knowing exactly what to look for. That’s where we come in with our curated list of Black Friday style and sneaker deals (will link to edit’s stories), as well as this list of affordable accessories. Check out our top picks for hats, jewelry, footwear, and everything else that fits the category. Broken out by brand, these closet staples can instantly elevate your look, so go on and step up your style for less.

Ray-Ban

There’s no better time to add one of Ray-Ban’s iconic sunglasses to your wardrobe. Whether it’s a pair of the classic Wayfarers, Aviators, or others that the eyewear company included in the Black Friday sale, you should definitely take advantage of these next-level promotions.

JW Pei

If you haven’t jumped on the JW Pei bandwagon, price cuts of up to 70% should be more than enough to convince you. Plus, you can join the club of stars who regularly sport the well-designed bags. But you won’t have to worry about being like everyone else as the accessories come in a range of colors such as grass green, purple, crocodile print, and more.

adidas

In need of a fresh pair of socks or sneakers? Don’t sweat having to shell out for these necessities as adidas is slashing their prices by up to half off. Additionally, the sportswear brand is offering extra low prices on coveted pieces like this adidas by Stella McCartney padded cap or a snakeskin shopper bag.

SSENSE

Designer goods rarely go on sale, except at SSENSE. The independent retailer often has price drops on luxury products and Black Friday is no different. From a Vetements logo cap to a Versace wallet, the SSENSE shopping opportunities are endless.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

With markdowns up to 40% off, Dick’s Sporting Goods should be on your radar this year. The sporting goods store also has free shipping on all orders of $49 or more. On top of that, there are BOGO accessory deals and smartwatch savings to keep an eye out for.

Rebag

From now until December 1, Rebag is having a sitewide 20% off sale. Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuttion are among the many high-end brands on the site. We bet you’ll finally get that designer piece you’ve been wanting at a much more reasonable price during this luxe extravaganza.

Miansai

Boost your daily attire with affordable, high-quality jewelry from Miansai. There are all kinds of bracelets, necklaces, rings, cuffs, and earrings that are all part of their Black Friday sale. Just make sure to enter the promo code BLACK2021 at checkout.

Oakley

When it comes to discounted eyewear, Oakley has you covered. The brand has a range of items on sale including half off sunglasses and goggles along with 30% off any custom frames of your choice.

Away

For those who have yet to invest in a durable and on-trend Away suitcase, this is your chance, especially with savings this huge. The luggage brand has carry-on suitcases, weekender bags, packing cubes, and even the infamous travel wellness kit on sale. Check out the full list of products here and place your order before things sell out.

True Religion

A half off sitewide sale is what True Religion is all about. Once you’ve finished shopping for denim or even 2 Chainz’ newest collaboration with the brand, make your way over to the accessories section. Before you know it your cart will be overflowing with fly fanny packs and trucker hats.

Happy Socks

Stop overlooking your socks. These accessories can be the focal point of any outfit and thanks to Happy Socks, you’ll be able to set your boring pairs aside and upgrade to ones with bright, bold prints. There are a number of cool colors and patterns available and if you’re feeling really adventurous, snag matching underwear (also on sale) to go along with them.

Crocs

Who doesn’t love the comfort of Crocs? This Black Friday, buy some for yourself and get 25% off a second pair. While the offer is for select styles only, you’ll still have all kinds of designs to choose from. Thanks to this BOGO affair, get inspired to start your holiday shopping early.