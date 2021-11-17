To celebrate all this history, including the 10-year anniversary of his mixtape, 2 Chainz and True Religion recently announced a new collection featuring exclusive merch designed with the star. The items are officially available starting today in select stores, online, and on stops along Chainz’ five-city tour promoting the capsule collab—which will kick off in Chicago on November 23 and make its way to Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Silver Spring, Maryland.

Keep an eye out for all the action complete with an ultra VIP after-party event in Atlanta hosted by 2 Chainz himself. Then, once you’re ready to add some denim to your cart, make the Super T denim jacket (a 2 Chainz favorite) your priority. “Denim is timeless, it’s almost impossible to mess it up,” 2 Chainz adds. “The denim jacket and the trucker hat are must-haves.”

All in all, this is a full circle moment and the nostalgia is hitting hard. To learn more about how this collaboration came to life and what it was like to create with 2 Chainz, we hit up True Religion’s Wells for an insightful behind-the-scenes convo below.

First off all, it’s amazing you were at True Religion when 2 Chainz’ mixtape originally dropped in 2011. What was that moment like for you?

I was the first designer ever hired at True Religion. When I started with this brand in 2006, the founder told me I was allowed to do whatever I wanted, which is so rare. And we built up this huge following. It was really exciting for me to see the evolution of the brand from this Malibu-based, California-cool vibe into something that was adopted by the streets [thanks to] artists like Chainz and Chief Keef.

Can you elaborate on what inspired this collaboration?

The front cover of that mixtape was iconic without any help from us. [The collaboration] was about recreating the nostalgia from that mixtape, whilst also making sure that we did something that felt like we have come together over the last 10 years.