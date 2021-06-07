And they said it couldn’t be done.

Balenciaga and Crocs have teamed up once again for Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection on Sunday, debuting some fresh knee-high Croc boots and unique stiletto clogs, coming in various colors like green and black. Demna Gvasalia and Christopher Kane previously tapped Crocs for high-fashion looks back in 2017, with the newest team-up taking things to a new level.

Image via Balenciaga

“We were inspired by Crocs and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation. Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible, the question of taste is a very subjective value. We’ll see if this works in six months’ time in the stores,” Gvasalia told French Vogue in 2017, calling the clogs the “world’s comfiest shoes.”

Image via Balenciaga

With the first collab, the $850 platform clogs had reportedly sold out before even being readily available in stores—something that’s being projected about this latest link. While Crocs already offers heel-support and wedges for women, and has previously sold some platform clogs, this is the first time we’ve seen anything quite like this.

Image via Balenciaga

Of course, Crocs are having an absolute moment in fashion. The comfy kicks have seen cosigns from everyone from Post Malone to Justin Bieber—whose Drew House pairs have sold out rather quickly—to even Diplo.

Recently rocking a pink pair on Instagram, Nicki Minaj actually crashed the brand’s website and caused an influx of people to drop dough on the popular clogs in Nicki’s favorite colorway, reportedly causing a 4,900 percent spike in pink clog sales that only a queen could be responsible for.