Justin Bieber and Crocs have teamed up to deliver the Classic Clog 2, a year after the two connected for its first iteration.

Bieber shared the news on Instagram, pictured lounging in a pile of the leisure shoes in a lavender colorway. The new collaboration and campaign centers around the comfort and fashionability of Crocs being worn with socks, and along with the new Clogs, Bieber is also dropping a pair of Drew House socks to go with them.

Bieber talked about his excitement bringing the collab to life and the importance of Crocs with socks. “Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” he said. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

The new Classic Clog 2 will be available on thehouseofdrew.com in the U.S. and China on March 15 and globally March 16 for a retail price of $69.99.

Heidi Cooley, head of global marketing for Crocs, talked about how excited the company is to finally get a second installment of its work with Bieber. “As a digital-first brand, we continue to surprise our fans with new and engaging ways to experience our icon, while delivering break-the-internet collaborations,” Cooley said. “From a partnership perspective, Justin’s artistic passion is paired with Crocs’ ability to create memorable, consumer-first moments that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes...and socks!”

This new Bieber x Crocs collab comes ahead of the singer preparing to release his next studio album, Justice, on March 19.

Justin tweeted a picture on Thursday of what appears to be the tracklist for the album, looking to consist of 17 songs with features from Chance the Rapper, Givēon, the Kid Laroi, and more.

Also on Thursday, Bieber released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his latest music video “Hold On” for the Vevo Footnotes series, which you can watch below.