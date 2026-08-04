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Slawn Is Giving Away a Real Birkin to One Lucky Customer During Upcoming Drop

The bag will ship with receipts from Hermès for authentication purposes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Olaolu Slawn attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on December 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/WireImage

It’s Slirkin season.

Wednesday (Aug. 5), designer and artist Slawn, who last year handled cover art duties for 21 Savage’s What Happened to the Streets? album, is surprising one lucky customer with an honest-to-goodness Hermès Birkin bag.

“Another surprise for you guys again: one of you, just one, will receive a real Birkin in your order,” Slawn said in a recent Instagram update announcing the Birkin-based act of generosity as part of his upcoming drop. “[It] will come with receipts from Hermès so you can authenticate.”

The custom handbag drop in question is slated for Wednesday evening. See more details below.

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