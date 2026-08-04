Slawn Is Giving Away a Real Birkin to One Lucky Customer During Upcoming Drop

Wednesday (Aug. 5), designer and artist Slawn , who last year handled cover art duties for 21 Savage ’s What Happened to the Streets? album, is surprising one lucky customer with an honest-to-goodness Hermès Birkin bag .

“Another surprise for you guys again: one of you, just one, will receive a real Birkin in your order,” Slawn said in a recent Instagram update announcing the Birkin-based act of generosity as part of his upcoming drop. “[It] will come with receipts from Hermès so you can authenticate.”

The custom handbag drop in question is slated for Wednesday evening. See more details below.