Style

Denim Tears Is Releasing a New Perfume With Comme Des Garçons

The scent, inspired by the smell of Georgia after it rains, comes out on Sept. 18.

Denim Tears
(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Denim Tears has teamed up with Comme des Garçons Parfums to create Tears, an eau de parfum inspired by cotton and Georgia’s landscape after it rains. According to an official press release, the scent is described as “when heat rises off the red clay, and the cotton field sits wet and green.”

As for the specific notes that make up the scent, it opens with Galbanum, Ambrettolide, and Sage, goes into Daffodil, Jasmine, Flouve, and Orris, and settles into Vetiver, Hay, Cypriol, and Musk.

In a statement, Denim Tears’ founder, Tremaine Emory, described the meaning of the scents that make up the perfume.

“There's certain smells that I know of from my time spending my summers in Harlem, Georgia: the red clay, the morning dew, all of it, the sweat from the heat, all of it, and all that mixes together here,” Emory said.

Emory founded Denim Tears in 2019, building collections around stories of the African diaspora. His brand has already collaborated with Comme des Garçons back in 2024, for a wallet collaboration that featured cotton wreaths and flag designs.

Tears is set to release on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. EST. It will be available through Denim Tears’ website, African Diaspora Goods at 176 Spring Street in New York, select Dover Street Market locations, and Comme des Garçons shops worldwide.

Related Stories

An obscured view of a storefront with the sign 'Denim Tears' above; reflections and shadows create an abstract effect
Style

Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store

The spot is set to open its doors in SoHo on March 15.

taramhdvn922 days ago
Style

Denim Tears Crafts Leather Biker Collaboration With Levi’s

Capturing the authenticity, realness, freedom, and defiance of conformity that forms the bikers’ code.

Sanj Patel1094 days ago
Lauryn Hill x Denim Tears
Style

Lauryn Hill Stars in Denim Tears Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

The new collection is available on Friday at 11. a.m. ET.

tara mahadevan155 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App