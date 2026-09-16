Denim Tears Is Releasing a New Perfume With Comme Des Garçons

Denim Tears has teamed up with Comme des Garçons Parfums to create Tears, an eau de parfum inspired by cotton and Georgia’s landscape after it rains. According to an official press release, the scent is described as “when heat rises off the red clay, and the cotton field sits wet and green.”

As for the specific notes that make up the scent, it opens with Galbanum, Ambrettolide, and Sage, goes into Daffodil, Jasmine, Flouve, and Orris, and settles into Vetiver, Hay, Cypriol, and Musk.

In a statement, Denim Tears’ founder, Tremaine Emory, described the meaning of the scents that make up the perfume.

“There's certain smells that I know of from my time spending my summers in Harlem, Georgia: the red clay, the morning dew, all of it, the sweat from the heat, all of it, and all that mixes together here,” Emory said.

Emory founded Denim Tears in 2019, building collections around stories of the African diaspora. His brand has already collaborated with Comme des Garçons back in 2024, for a wallet collaboration that featured cotton wreaths and flag designs.

Tears is set to release on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. EST. It will be available through Denim Tears’ website, African Diaspora Goods at 176 Spring Street in New York, select Dover Street Market locations, and Comme des Garçons shops worldwide.